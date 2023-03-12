Sixth-ranked Marquette rolls past Xavier to win Big East men's basketball tournament

NEW YORK — Marquette men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart has said all season that the goal of the team is to be playing its best basketball in March.

If you want to know how that quest is going, just check out the glistening trophies that the Golden Eagles have added in the past two weeks.

Sixth-ranked MU looked close to the idealized version of itself on Saturday night, with an efficient offense and an harassing defense in a 65-51 victory over Xavier in the championship game of the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles (28-6) won the tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2005. They add this title to the first outright Big East regular-season title in program history. The last time MU won a conference tournament was when it was in Conference USA in 1997.

Tyler Kolek had 20 points and eight rebounds for MU, while David Joplin added 12 off the bench.

The Golden Eagles were locked in from the start, racing to a 12-2 lead while shooting 5 for 8 before Xavier coach Sean Miller called timeout.

MU’s defense was suffocating Xavier’s offense, which has ranked among the nation’s best this season. The Golden Eagles ballooned their lead to 33-10 when Kolek dropped in a layup.

Even when the Golden Eagles’ offense crashed back to Earth and went over four minutes without scoring, the Musketeers could only get within 13.

But MU’s Joplin, the Big East’s sixth man of the year, came through with a huge three-point play. He added his second three-pointer of the first half to push the Golden Eagles’ lead back to 39-22.

Marquette's Kam Jones celebrates with Tyler Kolek in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles didn’t ease up after halftime, getting two free throws from Kam Jones to lead 47-26.

The Big East tournament championship felt inevitable when Joplin knocked down a three-pointer for a 54-27 advantage.

The Musketeers had a brief burst of life when Adam Kunkel hit 2 three-pointers to cut the lead to 61-46 with 3:53 remaining. Desmond Claude added a layup after a timeout, but Kolek ended the 8-0 run by nailing a floater in the lane.

Xavier fans started to head to the exits and MU fans were ready for the trophy presentation.

