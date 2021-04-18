Who will be the sixth quarterback taken?

Trevor Lawrence will be the first pick in the draft. Zach Wilson will be the second. Another quarterback will go third.

Then, it gets interesting. Will the NFL draft commence four for four at the quarterback position for the first time ever? Even if the Falcons don’t take a quarterback or trade the pick to someone who will, it won’t be long until the fourth quarterback is selected.

And then it won’t be long until the fifth quarterback goes, quite possibly in the top 10 selections.

So after Lawrence and Wilson and then, in whatever order they go, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance, who’s next?

The next cut consists of Davis Mills of Stanford, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, Jamie Newman of Wake Forest, and Kyle Trask of Florida. Different teams will have those players ranked in different orders. Ultimately, someone will take a quarterback after the first five, and that team will take the one at the top of the list.

Whether that happens in round one or round two or round three remains to be seen. However, as more teams take quarterbacks early, there’s a good chance others will be off the board sooner than expected, too.

There’s also a decent chance one of the guys from that second tier will end up being pretty good. Just like guys from past drafts who went later than the first round ended up being pretty good.

