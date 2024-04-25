Sixth Man of the Year Award shows just how far Timberwolves’ Naz Reid has come

Fans stalked the staircase, peering down onto the stage for Naz Reid’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year acceptance press conference Thursday morning in Minneapolis. Reid always dreamed of having such a relationship with a fan base, particularly at this level.

Timberwolves fans adore Reid, partially because they’ve had a front-row seat to his evolution into major piece in a playoff year that continues with Game 3 of their first-round series against the Suns in Phoenix. The Timberwolves lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

“I changed my body, changed my mentality, changed the direction I wanted to go in life,” Reid said Wednesday on TNT’s NBA playoffs pregame show.

Reid and his family struggled financially growing up. He wanted something more in his life. But that was far from a given, particularly as Reid went undrafted out of LSU in 2019. He didn’t even watch the draft that night. Minnesota called him shortly after the show, and he committed to sign with the Timberwolves.

Still, it was a humbling experience.

“I just had to dial in at that point, I went to summer league with the right mindset,” Reid said. “I think I went into summer league with a killer’s mentality. I just wanted to show everybody that I belong.”

That’s all he has done since. Reid said he entered the NBA at around 285 pounds — more offensive tackle than basketball player. It reeked of bad habits, and habits often don’t change. But Reid went in knowing “I was going to change something.”

In reality, he changed everything. An outsider on draft night could easily have perceived Reid as lazy. Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Wolves basketball boss Tim Connelly said the opposite.

“No one’s more deserving, nobody works harder than Naz, nobody brings the energy you bring — it’s consistent, and it’s a huge commitment to us,” Connelly said.

Head coach Chris Finch said Reid’s honor is “a reflection of the work” he has put in. Reid is viewed as perhaps Minnesota’s greatest player development success story. Every single season he has made major strides in various parts of his game.

He went from overweight to a lean, athletic build. Because of that, he can defend just about any position on the floor. But even as he has lost girth, he has become a better rounder. He’s an elite knockdown shooter and an excellent quick-decision maker who keeps Minnesota’s offense moving.

Coaches always plan for the development of young players, but the rate of Reid’s ascension has surprised Finch on many occasions.

“I remember having conversations with him to try and stay patient, that he was backing up an All-NBA center (in Karl-Anthony Towns) and that might cap his opportunities at 14 to 16 minutes a night,” Finch said. “But he kept just pushing the envelope to play, play more, find more ways to play him.

“When Tim came into the organization, he kind of circled Naz as the guy (whose role) we can grow. Since that moment in time, he took off. We’ve had to find opportunities (for him).”

Those opportunities seemed destined to dwindle with the acquisition of Rudy Gobert in 2022. Suddenly, Minnesota had two All-NBA centers, and Reid was out of the rotation to start the 2022-23 campaign. But he didn’t sulk or complain. He kept working.

“I’ve been through so much things growing up, so many moments that I’ve been able to dig myself out of, kind of grow as a person, as a basketball player and as an individual,” Reid said. “I think those tough moments you see what kind of person you are. For me, I’m going to keep showing that I belong. And I think that’s what I did.”

Every time he got a shot to play — from the preseason to early-season garbage time opportunities that fall — Reid shined. Eventually, it was clear he had to play. The Timberwolves were better when he was on the floor.

While Sixth Man of the Year is often an offensive award for reserves, Reid has developed into the total package. And yet the 24-year-old’s growth still appears to be in the infant stages.

“Who knows what’s next?” Finch said.

It’s difficult to put a ceiling on someone with Reid’s skill and drive. No one is quite sure where he’s going, but Reid knows exactly where he came from, and he was determined not to stay there.

“How hard are you willing to fight? How hard are you willing to dedicate yourself to your dream?” Reid said. “I just wouldn’t accept or allow myself to slide any way, shape or form.”

That relentless pursuit led him to Wednesday evening’s announcement, which he celebrated with family and friends who know just how far he has come. The journey made the destination — perhaps only a pit stop – all the more joyous for people like Reid and his mom.

“We both kind of know what it means to be at the bottom and now at the top. We’re just super excited to be in this position,” he said. “We can’t be more excited than sharing this with everybody else here, as well. We came a long way from where I come from to where I am now.”

Related Articles