Sixers to work out young draft prospect Trentyn Flowers on June 20
The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft on June 26 and will look to likely trade the pick to acquire a player who can win now. The Sixers have a championship window right now and don’t have time to really develop any players.
With that being said, the Sixers do have the No. 16 pick at the moment. Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are going to work out 19-year-old Trentyn Flowers on June 20. Flowers decided to play for the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL and averaged 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 35.7% from deep. He stands at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds so he projects as a wing player in the league.
Trentyn Flowers, who had been one of the NBA draft’s best-kept secrets, is scheduled to work out for the Sixers on June 20, according to sources.
The 6-foot-7 swingman has already worked out for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, the… pic.twitter.com/fp61wFvRV0
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 30, 2024
It would be interesting to see where Flowers will land in the NBA draft. He would be an intriguing prospect to add to any roster in the league, but being so young, he would need some time to develop.