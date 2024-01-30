Sixers to also be without Tyrese Maxey in matchup with Trail Blazers

As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to continue with their 5-game road trip, they will be looking to get on the board on the trip. The Sixers are 0-2 on this trip as they have had to battle through a ton of adversity.

Philadelphia has had to battle through a lot of injuries as they will be missing Joel Embiid on Monday for the second straight game due to a left knee issue. He has been dealing with the injury recently and he recently tweaked the knee to begin the trip against the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers will also be missing Tyrese Maxey officially as well. Maxey was listed as questionable for the contest with the Blazers due to a left ankle sprain, but he will now miss the matchup. This will be the second straight game he has missed.

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, according to sources. He and Joel Embiid (knee) will miss tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 30, 2024

As for Tobias Harris, he had missed the first two games of the trip due to an illness. He is set to return in this one to give Philadelphia a bit of a spark.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris will play tonight vs. Trail Blazers, according to a source. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 30, 2024

Tip off from the Moda Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire