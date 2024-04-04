Sixers to be without Tobias Harris in pivotal road matchup vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers will invade the Kaseya Center on Thursday night looking to pick up a pivotal win over the Miami Heat. The Sixers are 1.5 games back of the Heat for the No. 6 seed in the East standings and Philadelphia needs a win in an effort to climb out of the play-in.

The Sixers will be a bit short-handed for this contest. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remain sidelined and now Tobias Harris will join them on the sidelines.

Harris, a key veteran on the roster, will miss the game due to a left knee injury. He was listed as questionable against the Heat and will now miss the game after receiving an MRI in Miami.

Tobias Harris will miss tonight's game against the Miami Heat, according to sources. The Sixers power forward banged up his left knee in the final two minutes of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harris had an MRI today in Miami, sources say. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 4, 2024

Without Harris, the Sixers will turn to the likes of Nic Batum and others to step up in his absence. Philadelphia has dropped two of the first three contests to the Heat and needs this one for the standings.

Tip off from Kaseya Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

