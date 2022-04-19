Sixers were in shock when Danny Green dunked in win over Raptors

PHILADELPHIA–At 34-years old and 13 years in the league, one does not expect Danny Green to go up and dunk at this stage of his career. His role for the Philadelphia 76ers is to go out there, knock down 3s, and be able to be a leader out on the floor.

However, on a fastbreak opportunity in Monday’s Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors, Green posterized Raptors star Pascal Siakam and he had the entire team shook. It has been a very long time since Green went up for a slam and the team was just shocked when they saw it happen live.

Green finished with 11 points on Monday and he knocked down three triples in the win.

Tyrese Maxey

“We played Toronto at Toronto a couple weeks ago and I threw him an almost identical pass and (Chris) Boucher blocked it. I said ‘Danny, you just gotta try to dunk it’ and he said ‘I got you in the playoffs’ so he dunked it today.”

“I think we all were just started praying that he was OK. We’re gonna really need him and he needs to get an ice bath.”

Green reacts to his dunk

“I know that the last time I tried to get a breakaway layup against them, it was denied easily. They have a lot of length, they block a lot of shots, so when you go to the rim against them, you need to make sure you get to the rim. I had that in my mind, Tyrese actually threw me the ball last time too so I had to make him look good this time. I know last time, he was a little upset I messed up his assist, but I just made sure I got to the rim, and they were making run. We just tried to slow down their run, stop the bleeding, and make sure we kept scoring so I had to make sure I got the easy 2.”

Tobias Harris

“Yo! That was crazy because Danny never dunks. I was really shocked because I thought he was gonna pass me the ball in the corner and then he went up and I was like ‘Oh no!’ and I was like ‘Oh (expletive)!’ That was tough though Danny, that’s SportsCenter. They still do top 10? That’s number 1 then.”

Joel Embiid

Embiid and Green sat next to each other during their postgame presser

Embiid: “We were all joking in the locker room saying that he better get ready for the drug test tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Green: “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal.”

Embiid: “When’s the last time you dunked a basketball?”

Green: “It’s been a while, but—”

Embiid: “OK, yeah, they’re gonna drug test him tomorrow.”

Doc Rivers

Green has been dealing with a variety of injuries all season so to see him be able to get after it on Monday was good for Philadelphia.

“If Danny dunked, he’s 100%. That’s the equivalent to me dunking right now. That was great. We laugh because he’ll dunk in a practice every once in a while and the whole team yells ‘game shots’ like that’s not a game shot. Now, he can get us back, but he’s shooting the ball well, he’s playing well, his defense is back, and we need it.”

