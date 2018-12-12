Sixers to wear a new white 'Earned Edition' jersey on Christmas in Boston originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Philadelphia fans won't just be dreaming of a white Christmas this year, they'll get to see white on the court when the Sixers take on the Celtics up in Boston on Dec. 25.

According to Sixers president Chris Heck, he strongly hinted in a tweet that the team will wear a white Earned Edition uniform made by Nike on Christmas Day.

For those unfamiliar with the Earned Edition unis, the NBA is rewarding teams who made the playoffs the previous season with a one-off variation of the City or Statement Edition jerseys as part of the Nike NBA Earned Program.

The white uniforms that Heck showed off Wednesday very much resemble the team's City Edition grey look, which we were big fans of.

The Sixers travel to Boston to play at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas in a rematch of last season's tough playoff matchup. The Sixers, of course, have a new high-powered edition to their lineup in Jimmy Butler, who could help to deliver a win to all of the boys and girls in the Delaware Valley.

Here's a look at the white uniforms as well as some of the other Earned jerseys from around the league.

Nike x NBA announce new "Earned" edition uniforms for all 16 teams who made the 2018 Playoffs pic.twitter.com/VphtMzPCgg — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 12, 2018

