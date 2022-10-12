Sixers to waive Skylar Mays to have him join Blue Coats in G League

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to stockpile young talent for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, and shore up everything about their roster heading into the regular season.

Before the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason finale on Wednesday, they waived guard Skylar Mays in order to have him join the Blue Coats in the G League. He has 61 games of NBA experience under his belt after playing two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and he has career averages of 3.3 points and 0.8 assists.

Mays will join some other talented youngsters in Delaware such as Patrick McCaw, Mac McClung, Justin Smith, and presumably 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer as well as they all continue to develop their careers.

As for the Sixers on the floor, they will look to finish the preseason on a high note with tipoff set for 7 p.m. EDT against the Hornets at home.

