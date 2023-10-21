Sixers waive Ricky Council IV, David Duke Jr. after preseason finale

The preseason is over for the Philadelphia 76ers and they now must shape their roster to prepare for the 2023-24 season. It is time for the front office to make those tough decisions as they prepare for another title run.

After Friday’s preseason finale win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers announced that they will waive undrafted rookie Ricky Council IV as well as David Duke Jr. Council IV was on a two-way deal and Duke Jr. was on an Exhibit 10 deal.

One has to assume that the two of them will likely end up with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Council IV offers a lot of athleticism while Duke Jr. has NBA experience and has shown that he can shoot the ball a bit.

Neither Council IV or Duke Jr. got any minutes in the preseason finale against Atlanta. If they head to Delaware, they will receive opportunities with the Blue Coats to get some playing time.

