Fan favorite point guard Trey Burke's stay in Philadelphia is over.

The team will waive the 27-year-old Burke, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Inquirer's Keith Pompey first reported the news.

After acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors early Thursday morning, the Sixers needed to open up two roster spots. They made room for the other by trading James Ennis to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a second-round draft pick (see story).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Burke, signed to a partially guaranteed veteran minimum contract this summer, only played in 25 regular-season games as a Sixer. He was in a competition for backup point guard minutes with Raul Neto for much of the season, but Brett Brown had preferred Neto over the last few weeks. Neither player seemed likely to feature in the team's playoff rotation.

An Allen Iverson fan growing up, Burke was used on occasion by Brown in "Iverson" packages as a small, attacking shooting guard. He was one of the Sixers' few legitimate shot creators, though the team has improved significantly in that department through the addition of Burks.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Sixers will waive point guard Trey Burke originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia