Sixers vs. Wizards game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as they look to remain unbeaten at home, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers won pretty comfortably over the Charlotte Hornets on both Saturday and Monday and are looking to continue their hot play.
In order to do so, they will need Joel Embiid to continue his vast improvement in passing out of double teams. Just because there has been improvement doesn’t mean teams will stop sending them. They will send them in different ways, and the Sixers will have to keep improving while also getting strong play out of Tobias Harris.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 6
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
Guard – Ben Simmons
Guard – Seth Curry
Forward – Danny Green
Forward – Tobias Harris
Center – Joel Embiid
Washington Wizards
Guard – Russell Westbrook
Guard – Bradley Beal
Forward – Deni Avdija
Forward – Rui Hachimura
Center – Thomas Bryant
