Sixers vs. Warriors: Marcus Morris Sr. out, Joel Embiid to return

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in the fourth game of a 5-game road trip and they will have their star big man return to the floor.

Joel Embiid, who missed the previous two games due to left knee soreness, will return against the Warriors. The big fella tweaked his knee to begin the trip and missed the two games against the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

As for Marcus Morris Sr., he will miss the matchup due to the bothersome left foot plantar fasciitis. He was listed as questionable, along with Embiid, for this contest.

Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr. will not play tonight vs. the Golden State Warriors, according to sources. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 31, 2024

With Embiid returning, it will obviously help the Sixers get the job done and get on the board during this trip. Philadelphia is 0-3 to begin the trip and the Warriors will be a tough opponent to get on the board against.

Tip off from the Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire