Sixers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder (15-20) returns home after a quick road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday for their annual New Year’s Eve game. This year, it’ll be against the Sixers (20-14), who are on the second night of a road back-to-back. On Friday, the Sixers dropped their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
In terms of standings, the Thunder are 2.5 games back from the 10th seed while the Sixers are one game back for the fourth seed.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Sixers at Thunder notable injuries
Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain. Ousmane Dieng is out due to a wrist fracture
Sixers: None