Sixers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (15-20) returns home after a quick road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday for their annual New Year’s Eve game. This year, it’ll be against the Sixers (20-14), who are on the second night of a road back-to-back. On Friday, the Sixers dropped their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In terms of standings, the Thunder are 2.5 games back from the 10th seed while the Sixers are one game back for the fourth seed.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden

De’Anthony Melton

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker

Joel Embiid

Sixers at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain. Ousmane Dieng is out due to a wrist fracture

Sixers: None

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire