Sixers vs. Pistons: De’Anthony Melton, others to play, Tyrese Maxey out

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers will play host to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night with some work to do. With three games left in the regular season, the Sixers are looking to move up the standings in the Eastern Conference and climb out of the play-in tournament.

The Sixers will be a bit short-handed against the Pistons. Robert Covington remains out, but Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry will now join him on the sidelines. Maxey is dealing with left hip tightness and Lowry is dealing with a left knee effusion.

As for De’Anthony Melton, he is set to return and play in his first game since Feb. 27 due to lumbar spine bone stress. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are also available against the Pistons.

“I think it would be very limited, but right now, I just wanna see him get out there and play, right?” coach Nick Nurse said of Melton pregame. “We know what he brings to the team. He’s been around here for a little bit, but just to get him out there and see what he’s doing from an initial starting point is the main thing right now.”

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton are officially available tonight #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 9, 2024

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire