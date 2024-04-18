Sixers vs. Knicks Round 1 schedule: Complete dates, times for series

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially in the playoffs following their play-in tournament win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening. They received a big performance from Nic Batum that swayed the game in their favor and they are now the No. 7 seed in the East heading into the playoffs.

That means they get a matchup with the New York Knicks who earned the No. 2 seed in the East. Led by dynamic guard Jalen Brunson and a lot of physical players with great chemistry, the Knicks will be a tough challenge for Philadelphia.

With that being said, the schedule is out for the series and it goes like this:

Game 1: April 20 @ Knicks 6 p.m. EDT

Game 2: April 22 @ Knicks 7:30 p.m. EDT

Game 3: April 25 vs. Knicks 7:30 p.m. EDT

Game 4: April 28 vs. Knicks 1 p.m. EDT

*Game 5: April 30 @ Knicks TBD

*Game 6: May 2 vs. Knicks TBD

*Game 7: May 4 @ Knicks TBD

*if necessary

The Sixers will lean on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to lead the way and help Philadelphia go on a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

