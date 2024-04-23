Sixers vs. Knicks: Maxey was fouled twice during fateful inbound pass in Game 2, NBA report says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report detailing the calls that were correctly made, or missed, during the final two minutes of the 76ers heartbreaking and controversial loss to the New York Knicks.

NBA Officiating releases these reports after games that were at or within three points at any point during the last two minutes during the regular season and postseason. They are intended to share the league’s assessment of how the final two minutes of each game were officiated and are not a means of overturning a game result.

A team spokesperson for the 76ers said Tuesday that the team planned to file a grievance related to the officiating during their series against the New York Knicks.

The 76ers lost both games in New York, with the Knicks rallying in the final 30 seconds for a 104-101 victory on Monday night.

The Knicks got the go-ahead 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo with 13 seconds left, a possession that started when they stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey. Maxey was unable to cleanly catch the inbound pass while swarmed by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and fell to the ground, with Hart then ripping the ball away from him.

Following the game, Sixers center Joel Embiid shared that he felt Maxey was fouled and also that coach Nick Nurse and some players had attempted to call timeout before the Knicks got the ball. The All-Star center used an expletive in saying the officiating had been unacceptable.

The Last Two Minute Report released Tuesday confirmed Embiid’s suspicions, stating that the officials missed a foul call when Jalen Brunson grabbed Maxey’s jersey during the inbound pass with 27 seconds left on the game clock.

The officials missed another foul call on Josh Hart seconds later, as the report says ‘Hart steps forward into Maxey’s space and initiates lower body contact that causes Maxey to lose his balance and fall to the floor.’

As for the attempts to call timeout, the report acknowledges that Nurse had attempted to signal for a timeout prior to the inbound pass and that it was not granted or recognized by the officials. The report added that Nurse’s second attempt to call timeout came at the same time Hart was making contact with the ball as Maxey lost possession and fell to the floor.

According to the report, Maxey's contact with Hart as he attempted to get open on the inbound pass was not a foul and referees correctly made no foul call there.

During an interview with NBA on TNT, Maxey reacted to the controversial game.

"It is what it is. It happened, we gotta let it go," Maxey said. "We still had chances to win the game. I got my layup blocked and we missed a 3 at the end of the tie. So, we can’t dwell on that, we can’t leave the games in other people’s hands, we’ve gotta go out there and take it."

Prior to the controversial inbound pass, the report also acknowledged and incorrect non-call on Embiid as his hand made contact with DiVincenzo’s face after the Knicks guard picked up a loose ball and began his dribble. Seconds later, DiVincenzo passed to Brunson in the corner and he converted a three pointer to bring the Sixers' lead to one point.

The Knicks protested their Feb. 12 loss in Houston after referees determined after the game that a foul on Brunson that set up the winning free throws shouldn't have been called. The NBA denied the protest, saying a referee error was not grounds to overturn a result.

The Knicks began listing breakdowns of that night's officials in their game notes during the playoffs, listing their record with the officials along with statistics detailing the frequency of violations they call and how often their calls are challenged.