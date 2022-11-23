Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road on Wednesday to begin a 3-game road trip when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets and will look to build off of it.
This will be the second night of a back-to-back after playing on Tuesday and the Sixers, again, will be very shorthanded. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as they continue to battle through injuries and they might not have a key rotational piece as Matisse Thybulle continues to deal with an ankle issue. More pressure will continue to be on Tobias Harris to lead the way for this team to get the job done.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the action:
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Sixers at Hornets notable injuries
Sixers: NOT YET SUBMITTED
Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Cody Martin (left knee procedure)
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
Guard – Shake Milton
Guard – De’Anthony Melton
Forward – Tobias Harris
Forward – PJ Tucker
Center – Montrezl Harrell
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Kelly Oubre Jr.
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – PJ Washington
Center – Mason Plumlee