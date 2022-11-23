Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road on Wednesday to begin a 3-game road trip when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets and will look to build off of it.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back after playing on Tuesday and the Sixers, again, will be very shorthanded. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as they continue to battle through injuries and they might not have a key rotational piece as Matisse Thybulle continues to deal with an ankle issue. More pressure will continue to be on Tobias Harris to lead the way for this team to get the job done.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the action:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers at Hornets notable injuries

Sixers: NOT YET SUBMITTED

Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Cody Martin (left knee procedure)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Shake Milton

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Montrezl Harrell

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Kelly Oubre Jr.

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – PJ Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

