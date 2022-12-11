Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their 7-game homestand on Sunday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers were able to escape the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the homestand and will now be looking to pick up another win to keep pushing forward.
Philadelphia fell to the Hornets back on Nov. 23 on a recent road trip, but they were also very short-handed as they were missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle. In this one, they will have Harden, Embiid, and Thybulle on the floor along with Tobias Harris as they continue to push through and wait for Maxey to return.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 11
Time: 6 p.m. EST
Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Sixers vs. Hornets notable injuries
Sixers: OUT: Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) QUESTIONABLE: Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) PROBABLE: Georges Niang (right foot soreness)
Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward (left shoulder scapular fracture), Cody Martin (left knee procedure), Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain), Mark Williams (left ankle sprain)
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
Guard – James Harden
Guard – De’Anthony Melton
Forward – Tobias Harris
Forward – PJ Tucker
Center – Joel Embiid
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Kelly Oubre Jr.
Forward – Jalen McDaniels
Forward – PJ Washington
Center – Mason Plumlee