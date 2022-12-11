Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their 7-game homestand on Sunday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers were able to escape the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the homestand and will now be looking to pick up another win to keep pushing forward.

Philadelphia fell to the Hornets back on Nov. 23 on a recent road trip, but they were also very short-handed as they were missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle. In this one, they will have Harden, Embiid, and Thybulle on the floor along with Tobias Harris as they continue to push through and wait for Maxey to return.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Hornets notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) QUESTIONABLE: Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) PROBABLE: Georges Niang (right foot soreness)

Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward (left shoulder scapular fracture), Cody Martin (left knee procedure), Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain), Mark Williams (left ankle sprain)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Kelly Oubre Jr.

Forward – Jalen McDaniels

Forward – PJ Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire