Sixers vs. Cavs: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, best bet

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Tuesday in an in-season tournament contest, and If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM Sportsbook.

This contest is an elimination game for the Sixers in the group stage of the in-season tournament. If they lose this contest, they will not have a chance to win Group A. Even if the Sixers win this one, they will also need the Indiana Pacers to fall to the Atlanta Hawks as well to keep their hopes alive.

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. EST locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (Sixers) and nationally on TNT.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire