Sixers vs. Bulls: 3 storylines to watch and how to stream the game

The Sixers' final two games before the All-Star break are at home, which recent history would indicate is a good thing.

They're 23-2 this season at Wells Fargo Center and on Sunday will play the Bulls, who are 19-34 overall and 8-18 on the road.

Here are the essentials:

When: 6 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app







And here are three storylines to watch:

Embiid is good to go

Joel Embiid's injury history and importance to the Sixers mean that, when he exits a game early, there tends to be concern.

The neck stiffness that caused him to miss the second half of the team's win over the Grizzlies on Friday night won't sideline him for any longer. He will be available Sunday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters.

Within a few minutes, one could see Embiid was more engaged vs. Memphis than he'd been in Thursday's loss to the Bucks. In the first half, the big man took two charges, had two steals and posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.

If Embiid can grab an offensive rebound Sunday, he'll have an offensive board in 50 straight regular-season games played.

Other injuries

Zach LaVine, the Bulls' leading scorer, is questionable because of neck spasms.

LaVine had 23 points in the Sixers' 100-89 win over the Bulls on Jan. 17, though he shot 0 for 7 from three-point range and was guarded well by rookie Matisse Thybulle. Chicago will also be without key players Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen because of injuries.

Al Horford had been listed as questionable but is available to play, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters.

Trade deadline acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are available, though it's currently unclear how many minutes either will play, a team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick.

Back in the mix

Josh Richardson didn't appear seriously hampered physically against Memphis after missing the previous six games with a left hamstring strain, but it was clear he'd been out for a while.

The fifth-year guard shot 2 of 7 and turned it over four times in 15 minutes.

"I've had better games, I've felt a lot better, but it's good to get out there with my guys, man," he said. "It's one thing to kind of be another set of eyes on the bench coaching, but it's another thing to actually be out there. So, I had a good time."

Ben Simmons was glad to have Richardson back in the mix, even if it was under a minutes restriction.

"He's a very talkative person on the floor, so that helps defensively," Simmons said. "Offensively, he knows the game, he plays well, he's a tough player. He's able to score the ball and make the right plays."

Richardson talked after the game about initiating a recent players-only meeting and being a vocal leader off the floor, too (see story).

Brett Brown was unsure Friday night whether Richardson would start against the Bulls, saying his priority was to end games with Richardson on the court while also adhering to whatever restrictions he has.

