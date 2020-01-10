Sixers vets aren't thrilled with Matisse Thybulle's food order

When you've won two games in a row - including a win without your best player over a rival - everything is better.

You sleep better. The air seems fresher. Food tastes better … as long as the rookie doesn't screw up the team's order.

Unfortunately, for the Sixers' Matisse Thybulle, that was the case. His veteran teammates weren't too thrilled about the biscuit-to-player ratio on their way to Dallas for a game against the Mavericks Saturday.

The rook got the 76ers team order all wrong and @tobias31 is not having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/tsiqNmtAKS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2020

This is from Tobias Harris' Instagram story, but Kyle O'Quinn definitely steals the show by offering people a bite of his biscuit.

Thybulle is Harris' rookie and the veteran forward has taken the 22-year-old under his wing. It was Harris who kept the rookie mentally sharp while he missed seven games with a knee injury.

The pair sit next to each other on the team plane and share a mutual respect.

Aside from being an amazing example, he's just been like a big brother," Thybulle said in early December. "We sit next to each other on every flight and he's constantly giving me advice. I seek him for all my questions - whether it's financially, on the court, off the court, I go to him. He's done it at a very high level for a while now, and I really look up to him in that sense. He's been able to be a huge role model for me.

It's nothing but love and respect, but Thybulle is still a rookie - and Harris reminds him of that.

Matisse Thybulle gave out water to all the media on hand today. Interesting day here so far at the complex pic.twitter.com/8xwpoHSBGA — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) December 3, 2019

And this isn't the first time Harris has exposed Thybulle's hijinks.

When your rook is a rook.... 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂 @MatisseThybulle why are these in my photos?! pic.twitter.com/vlUi0LkTof — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 8, 2020

Take it back or else the only thing you'll hate for the rest of your life is popcorn 🍿😈😵 https://t.co/ZGWRoHi8Fw — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 8, 2020

After a miserable couple weeks, the Sixers appear to be having fun again.

