Sixers veteran big man Dwight Howard reacts to passing Hakeem Olajuwon

The Philadelphia 76ers had a rough day on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets having to only play seven players due to a variety of injuries a well as plenty of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols. The result was predictable as they held a lead briefly in the game, but they trailed by as many as 22 and lost by 12.

There were a few bright spots in the game, however, as Tyrese Maxey joined Allen Iverson in the franchise’s rookie record books and veteran Dwight Howard also made some history.

Howard had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the game and in the process, he passed the great Hakeem Olajuwon for 13th on the league’s all-time rebounds list. Howard now has 13,749 rebounds in his career and he is just 20 away from tying Wes Unseld for 12th on the list.

Howard has tailored a Hall of Fame career and he keeps on adding to it. His presence on this young Sixers team, especially in their current situation, is critical for their success as a group and for the development of the youngsters.

Related