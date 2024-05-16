Sixers' Tyrese Maxey wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 01: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 01, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Tyrese Maxey is adding another trophy to his shelf following his breakout 2023-2024 NBA season.

On Thursday, the NBA announced Maxey had been awarded the Joe Dumars Trophy as the winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Maxey has already been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for last season, and was also an NBA All-Star for the first time.

The NBA shared video on social media of Maxey receiving the award from his mother and father.

Tyrese Maxey’s parents surprised him with the Joe Dumars Trophy as winner of the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/74psGFkUFY — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

The Sportsmanship Award honors the player ‘who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court’ and each team nominates one of its players. From the list of 30 team nominees, a panel of league executives select finalists from each division, and NBA players then select the winner from there.

Maxey finished the season, his fourth in the league, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Eric Snow is the only other 76er to win the Sportsmanship Award in team history, having received the honor in 1999-2000.