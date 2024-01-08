Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey speaks on Immanuel Quickley being traded to Raptors

The first domino of trade season fell when the New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a deal that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto. The Knicks are now in a position to challenge the contenders in a tough Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was a teammate of Quickley’s while they were at Kentucky and were both drafted in 2020. The two of them have always been close and while Maxey was unable to battle against Quickley in Philadelphia’s matchup with the Knicks on Jan. 5, he is happy for his friend’s opportunity with the Raptors.

Maxey told Stefan Bondy of The New York Post:

“He did a good job with the Knicks. But we know that’s Julius’ team, that’s Brunson’s team,” Maxey told The Post before his team’s 128-92 loss to the visiting Knicks on Friday night. “This gives him opportunities to spread his wings, kind of fly a little bit. I think he’s done a great job so far.”

In four games in Toronto, Quickley is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.4% from deep. He has taken on more responsibility with the Raptors and he has played well thus far.

Maxey and the Sixers will face Quickley and the new-look Raptors on March 31 in Toronto.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire