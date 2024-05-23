Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey snubbed from All-NBA Team, affects extension

The NBA announced the All-NBA Teams on Wednesday night to honor the top players in the league for their accomplishments and what they were able to do over the course of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was a candidate for any of the three teams after an All-Star season of 25.9 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 45% from the floor and 37.3% from deep. He certainly had a strong case for any of the teams.

However, Maxey came up short. The All-NBA Third Team consisted of Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, and Domantas Sabonis. That meant the young Sixers star was snubbed a bit from an All-NBA Team and it affects his contract extension and the amount of max money he can make.

If he had been named to an All-NBA Team, Maxey could have earned up to $245.3 million. Due to him coming up short, the max he can earn now is $204.4 million.

Sixers news: Tyrese Maxey did not make All-NBA, which means his five-year max contract offer this summer will be $204.4M. If he made All-NBA, it would have been $245.3M. On the left: Maxey’s maximum offer this summer. On the right: what it would have been if he made All-NBA. pic.twitter.com/11kjjzlHhD — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) May 22, 2024

While Maxey was unable to make an All-NBA Team, this will now serve as more motivation for him to take yet another leap in the 2024-25 season. The young guard is undeniably on a superstar trajectory and will be looking to take that next step.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire