Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey reacts to Bucks hiring former coach Doc Rivers

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of a title race in the Eastern Conference. They are fighting for Eastern Conference supremacy along with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 season.

The Bucks made a very interesting move on Tuesday when they fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin after just 43 games on the job. Milwaukee was off to a 30-13 start, but obviously, they didn’t feel comfortable with Griffin leading the title charge.

To replace Griffin, the Bucks have hired future Hall of Fame, and former Sixers coach, Doc Rivers. After spending three seasons in Philadelphia, Rivers was let go and he landed a job as a commentator for ESPN, but he’s now the new head man of the Bucks.

“Congrats,” said Tyrese Maxey of the hire for Rivers. “Congrats, Doc. He was here for three years so for the beginning of my career. I appreciate him for getting my career jumpstarted and teaching me a lot of different things and being hard on me. It’s really good. I appreciate him for that. So I mean, kudos to them.”

Rivers earned a 154-82 record across three seasons with the Sixers and led them to the No. 1 seed in the 2020-21 season. It was their first time as a No. 1 seed since the 2000-01 season. Rivers did some great things in Philadelphia regardless of the Eastern Conference semifinal exits.

“That’s Milwaukee,” Maxey added. “That’s them. I mean, I can’t worry about them too much. I gotta worry about what’s going on here, but congrats to Doc. I’m glad he’s back coaching and doing what he loves.”

One might find it humorous that a fellow Eastern Conference contender hired Rivers to be their new coach. However, Maxey isn’t worried about all of that. He just wants to help the Sixers continue to win.

“Humorous?” Maxey retorted. “No, I mean our coach is Nick Nurse now. We played against him in the playoffs two years ago. So it’s just a part of the business. You know what I mean, like I said, congrats to Doc. Kudos to him. Congrats to Milwaukee and that’s them. We’re focused on the Sixers right now.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire