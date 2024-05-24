Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey ranked 6th-best player in the NBA under age of 25

There is a lot of young talent in the NBA as the skill level around the league continues to rise. A lot of the younger players in the league continue to take steps forward and the league is in good hands for the future.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of those handful of young players. He continues to big steps forward as he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on his way to being named a first-time All-Star.

Maxey had to take over the point guard job for a title contender amid the James Harden saga and he didn’t blink.

The Ringer ranked the top 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25 and Maxey came in ranked No. 6 on the list:

In the most basic terms, the ideal point guard can shoot, score, and pass without turning the ball over, and Maxey checks every one of those boxes. His speed is exciting, he has a magnetic personality, and he’s not afraid to attempt audacious shots in the clutch. What more could you want from a young guard on the rise?

Maxey will undoubtedly continue to take steps forward as a player. He has a maniacal work ethic and is somebody who understands what he has to do in order to be the star guard that he’s expected to be.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire