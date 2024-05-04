Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey lays out offseason goals after All-Star season

PHILADELPHIA — The 2023-24 season was a resounding success for Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. The young guard in his fourth season was named an All-Star and averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from deep.

Maxey took over the reins as the point guard for this group amid the James Harden saga and the Sixers will look to him to continue to grow as a player.

In the two months the Sixers had to play without Joel Embiid, every opposing team threw a different defensive scheme at Maxey. He had to face junk defenses such as zones, box And-1s, being trapped at halfcourt, and other defenses. That helped him grow and he will use the offseason to continue to improve in areas to attack those defensive schemes.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of things I need to work on,” Maxey said. “I feel like with reps is one of the biggest things for me this season. I got a lot of reps and a lot of different things. Especially, when Joel went out, I saw a lot of different coverages, a lot of different game plans, a lot of different schemes, and it really made me a better player.”

Maxey is a guy with a maniacal work ethic. He is one of those players who will look at the ups and downs of the 2023-24 season and learn from every single experience. Even in the playoffs there are some moments he can learn from and be a better player.

“Not even just a better player, but a better person, better basketball mind,” Maxey continued. “I was getting double-teamed. So, I think that was really good for me as far as being able to play through that and knowing when to be aggressive and get my teammates involved. I think it really elevated playoffs too. I didn’t play particularly well tonight, but I was pretty prepared for everything the defense threw at me for the most part.”

This will be an important offseason for Maxey and the Sixers. They will have to make the necessary improvements in order to move forward in the Eastern Conference.

