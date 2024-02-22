Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey gives thoughts on whether All-Star game needs fixing

PHILADELPHIA — The 2024 All-Star game is in the books with the Eastern Conference taking home a 211-186 win over the Western Conference out in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey made his first All-Star appearance and had 10 points off the bench while knocking down two triples. It was a good showing for him in his first All-Star game and he was able to have some fun in the process.

There have been a lot of criticisms about the All-Star game and whether it needs to be fixed in order to be more competitive. The 211 points is an All-Star game record and commissioner Adam Silver wasn’t exactly thrilled about the lack of competition in the game.

“You want guys to go out there and be competitive,” Maxey told Sixers Wire about the All-Star game. “It’s kind of just the flow of the game. Back then, I feel like a lot of guys didn’t shoot 3s. So now they’re shooting so many 3s and transition 3s. Just getting them a fast.”

The teams combined for 168 3-pointers in the game on Sunday. The East launched 97 triples while the West launched 71 of their own. So Maxey has a point about that and there really is some elite talent in the league.

“There was one possession, where I felt like some guys tried to play defense, Donovan Mitchell came down and hit a one-legged 3,” Maxey recalled. “It’s the flow of the game but I mean, some guys have some ideas on how they can fix it. Right now, I’m just happy to be there and hey, if it’s fixed, then I’ll be happy to participate in it.”

There will undoubtedly be some ideas brainstormed over the offseason to try and make the game a bit more competitive. At this point, that isn’t Maxey’s job so he isn’t going to be offering up any new ideas for the game.

“I don’t know,” Maxey said succinctly. “That’s not my job. My job is to show up and do whatever they ask me to do. Here and there so I did that for the most part and had a great time while I did it and got some rest of my family.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire