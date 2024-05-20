Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey gives love to Anthony Edwards, 2020 draft class

The 2020 NBA draft was an interesting one, to say the least. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the college basketball season and limited what teams could see of potential draft prospects, it meant teams had to get serious about researching players in the draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers hit on one of the top players from 2020 in Tyrese Maxey who has blossomed into an All-Star and one of the top players in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2024 and is set up for more success in the future.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the Western Conference finals and the Eastern Conference finals, respectively, it meant Maxey’s 2020 draft mates made a big impact. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are two leaders for the Wolves while Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana from that draft class.

Maxey gave a shoutout to his 2020 draft mates after the Timberwolves advanced.

2020 draft class… — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 20, 2024

While Edwards, McDaniels, and Haliburton will look to win a ting for the first time in their careers, Maxey and the Sixers are getting back to work to prepare for the 2024-25 season.

