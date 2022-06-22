Sixers trying hard to trade Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris

Sources have also said the Sixers are looking to make a three-team trade that could involve Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick to create space. Sources have said the Sixers are attempting to trade Tobias Harris, but they are having a tough time getting teams to take on his lucrative contract.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

If Matisse Thybulle is going to work, it’s in Denver in the Jokic Ball system. – 1:45 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources: Sixers pursuing P.J. Tucker; Matisse Thybulle and a pick being shopped to create cap space inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:01 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Woj: “If you’re a GM in the NBA and Daryl Morey hasn’t called and offered you #23 and Matisse Thybulle for someone on your roster, you probably have had your phone shut off.” – 10:58 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2019, the NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top five picks:

1. Zion Williamson, NOP

2. Ja Morant, MEM

3. RJ Barrett, NYK

4. De’Andre Hunter, ATL

5. Darius Garland, CLE

Other notables:

13. Tyler Herro, MIA

20. Matisse Thybulle, PHI

28. Jordan Poole, GSW pic.twitter.com/Fup9gErvc2 – 12:01 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

With reports/rumors Tobias Harris may be on the trade block, and may want a bigger on ball roll with more pick-and-roll action, I dug in on if that’s a good idea.

libertyballers.com/2022/6/20/2317… – 11:19 AM

Tobias Harris @tobias31

Happy Fathers Day Dad! Endless sacrifice, time and love you’ve given myself and so many others that look to you as a father figure. Enjoy your special day. Love you Dad! pic.twitter.com/zfbmyC29LP – 6:05 PM

More on this storyline

The Sixers have said they want to keep their core players — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Harris, and Harden — intact. However, league sources are saying the team is looking for suitors for Harris, who has two years and $76.9 million remaining on his deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 22, 2022

Tobias Harris will continue to be mentioned in trade scenarios for Philadelphia as well. The veteran swingman now has only two seasons remaining on the five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019. The Sixers appear more than open to Harris returning next season. He has received rave reviews from staffers for his team-first mentality and locker room presence, but the Sixers are exploring all options to improve their roster around Harden and Embiid, as well as rising combo guard Tyrese Maxey. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022

The 76ers are trying to put things in place ahead of the June 23 NBA draft and free agency. Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 15, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Woj on ESPN’s mock draft just now: If you’re a GM who hasn’t gotten an offer from the Sixers involving pick No. 23 and Matisse Thybulle, “You probably have had your phone shut off” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / June 22, 2022

To do so, the Sixers are exploring various trade scenarios revolving around the No. 23 pick, Danny Green’s $10 million contract and 25-year-old wing Matisse Thybulle, sources said. To move Green, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during the playoffs, the Sixers would have to guarantee the $10 million on his contract for the 2022-23 campaign. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022