Sixers' Trey Burke doesn't agree with father's comments

This season has been relatively drama free for the Sixers, but that changed slightly on Monday.

Benjie Burke, the father of Sixers' reserve guard Trey Burke, took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with his son's playing time.

In a post that's since been deleted from a private account, Benjie wrote, "Man, get my son off this team. Killing him. They will not get out of the east without bench scoring. Free TB23 please."

The 27-year-old Trey has played in just 10 games and is averaging only 15.8 minutes a night.

Burke was brought in late in the offseason on a one-year, veteran minimum deal. With Ben Simmons already entrenched as the team's starting point guard and Raul Neto signed earlier in the offseason, it appeared Burke would be fighting an uphill battle for playing time.

In a statement sent to the Inquirer from the team, Burke wanted to make it clear that he didn't share his father's views.

Earlier today, I was made aware of my dad's social media post. While I appreciate the support he's shown throughout my career, his comments don't reflect how I feel and we've addressed that. My focus is doing whatever I can to help this team win a championship. I appreciate the support this organization, the fans and city of Philadelphia have shown me.

This isn't the first time Burke's father has been outspoken about his son's playing time. Issues arose when Burke was in Utah and fighting for playing time with Neto back in 2016.

Even back then, Burke tried to separate his parents' comments from how he felt.

"I don't really condone it, I always tell them to stop and don't do it, because so many people watch it," Burke said to KSL.com. "From their perspective, and it's more of them being parents, and them being a little biased."

Burke has seemed to do the right things since he joined the team. He's said all along that Brett Brown has challenged him defensively and that he's accepted that challenge. It seems like he's kept his head down and worked.

While Burke admitted that he wanted to earn the backup point guard role, he expressed that the main reason he wanted to join the Sixers was to get back to the winning ways he experienced at Michigan.

"[Winning] played a big part in where I wanted to land," Burke said in his first conference call with Philadelphia media. "Philly being a team with high expectations this upcoming year, a team that has experience in the playoffs the last two years - that played a big part. I've played on a few teams the last four or five years. Philadelphia being a sports city, having the fans that they have, [me] coming from a team like the Knicks, that kind of market, I was built for it - a Philly type of city."

