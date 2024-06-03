Sixers’ Tobias Harris regarded as one of the more interesting free agents

The offseason frenzy in 2024 is going to be an important one for the Philadelphia 76ers. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will be looking to make the necessary upgrades around the roster in order to contend in the East.

With that being said, one free agent for the Sixers who will be interesting to look at is Tobias Harris. Philadelphia acquired Harris at the 2019 deadline and then signed him to a 5-year $180 million deal that offseason.

Since then, Harris has put up solid numbers averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 36.9% from deep as a member of the Sixers. However, due to the nature of the contract and the constant role changes for him in Philadelphia, it is very unlikely the Sixers bring Harris back.

Bleacher Report lists Harris as one of the more interesting free agents heading into the offseason:

The Thunder, Pistons, Hornets, Raptors, Spurs and even the Magic could justify tossing $15-20 million per season at Harris, and the options broaden substantially if we include non cap-space teams that could offer the full mid-level exception. With bigger names on the market and the “overpaid” label of the past dogging him, Harris feels like a forgotten man in 2024 free agency. Don’t be surprised if, when we reassess the offseason in a few months, the team that signs him rates as one of the big winners.

It’s unfortunate that Harris was hurt by public opinion. One can say what they want about the contract and everything else that comes with it, but one cannot question his willingness to do what was necessary and the toughness he showed while a member of the Sixers.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Harris in the upcoming free agent market.

