Sixers telling LeBron James' reps that they could team him up with Kawhi Leonard

The Philadelphia Sixers have LeBron James' attention, as his representatives are set to meet with team officials on Sunday, and they reportedly have quite the pitch.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Sixers believe they can also trade for Kawhi Leonard and plan to tout that scenario to James' agent, Rich Paul.

Well, that would certainly be something. James and Leonard teaming up with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons would be scary good. They would probably have enough to beat the Golden State Warriors.

James would be the best player in a hypothetical series between the teams and Leonard is on the level of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry when healthy. Embiid is improving so rapidly, he might already be the fifth-best player between the two teams.

The Sixers would have a size and athleticism advantage over every team they play, including the Warriors. This would be a terrible development for other teams in the Eastern Conference. James already has a stranglehold on the East and joining the Sixers with Leonard would make it very tough for other teams to compete.

Philly trading for Leonard isn't that crazy of an idea at all. They could sign James with their cap room and then call up San Antonio with a offer using their long list of assets. They could offer any combination of Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington and draft picks.

It's not far-fetched and James has to be enticed by the possibilities.

MORE WIZARDS FREE AGENCY NEWS: