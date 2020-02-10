Sixers Talk podcast: Can you be 'a good a--hole'?

Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss the Sixers receiving more magic from Furkan Korkmaz, what they say from Glenn Robinson III in his second debut with the team, Joel Embiid's gesture toward the crowd, and Al Horford's struggles.

• What a Furkan weekend for Korkmaz (:40)

• Glenn Robinson III makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center and plays well in his second debut (12:00)

• Can you be "a good asshole"? Asking for a friend (18:41)

• Al Horford's fit continues to be a problem (26:05)

