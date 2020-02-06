Sixers Talk podcast: Breaking down the trade deadline

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast presented by Wilmington University, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss the moves the Sixers made at the trade deadline and the petty comments coming from the locker room.

• Breaking down all the moves at the deadline and where the Sixers stand.

• The Sixers improved, but can Brett Brown make all the pieces fit?

• What is this team right now?

• What's worse: The play on the court or the postgame comments?

