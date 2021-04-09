Sixers superstar Joel Embiid doing things only bested by Shaq, Wilt

76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. The impressive part about the win was he just kept marching to the free-throw line and doing some impressive things on that end.