Sixers’ success with Joel Embiid hurting Ben Simmons’ trade value?

Scotto: When I talk to other executives around the league about the situation with the Sixers, nobody feels sorry for Daryl Morey around the league. They think his asking price is way too high coming off the playoffs. Teams know Ben Simmons doesn’t want to be there. I’ve heard this from some executives, too, that when Joel Embiid was healthy and before their recent losing streak, this team was performing well without him. Some executives said to me it further lowered the trade value for Ben.

This is the first time the Sixers got blown out since Joel Embiid left the lineup. Not totally unexpected. Problem is, they didn’t close out any close games.

Remaining road trip schedule: Denver, Portland, Sacramento and Golden State. Looking like a super painful two weeks. – 11:49 PM

Curry now 0-for-5 from the floor. After that torrid start to the season, he’s regressing to the mean big-time now. And now getting as many clean looks without Embiid down low. – 10:41 PM

About to tip off here in SLC. Both coaches talked pregame about their poor recent defensive outings. Curious to see who can get right tonight. Big difference is Utah has Gobert, and Sixers don’t have Embiid (or Thybulle…or Simmons…) – 10:05 PM

#Sixere coach Doc Rivers was asked for updates on possible return from COVID-19 for Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/6kKUSQlIdB – 9:16 PM

Asked Doc Rivers for an update on Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid before the game. Said Thybulle needs to get the right date, Embiid needs two negative tests.

Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/VdVjq3SaOx – 8:52 PM

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM

Rich Paul said on the record last week that negative publicity is hurting Ben Simmons’ mental health. Perhaps he should stop creating it: phillyvoice.com/sixers-rich-pa… – 2:27 PM

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | #Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM

The Philadelphia 76ers continue fining disgruntled Ben Simmons #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:35 AM

With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers’ road doesn’t get any easier as elite centers await in Utah and Denver inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:14 AM

With Joel Embiid out, the #Sixers’ road doesn’t get any easier as elite centers await in Utah and Denver inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:56 AM

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 PM

Report: 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not joining team on road trip nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/rep… – 11:25 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j – 10:32 PM

On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @NBAKrell on with me to discuss Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:02 PM

“I would absolutely trade for Ben Simmons,” stated Isiah Thomas, the same guy who traded for Stephon Marbury, Steve Francis and Eddy Curry… – 7:25 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health&safety protocols), G Matisse Thybulle (protocols), F Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and PG Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #utahjazz. – 7:19 PM

Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid are listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Utah (health and safety protocols). Danny Green (hamstring tightness) is also out. – 7:07 PM

Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz tomorrow night.

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) also remain out, along with Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery). – 6:36 PM

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks in a win over the Lakers.

Since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74, Embiid is one of only two players to record at least 45p/15r/5a/5b in a game (Alvan Adams). pic.twitter.com/WoBoZDo8Jp – 5:31 PM

The Adele special (and her connection to Ben Simmons) got me to thinking about what’s missing from the Simmons get-out-of-Philly playbook: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:07 PM

NBA PER (Week 4)

1. Nikola Jokic: 34.6

2. Kevin Durant: 29.4

3. Jimmy Butler: 29.0

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 28.9

5. Montrezl Harrell: 28.4

6. Stephen Curry: 26.8

7. Anthony Davis: 25.9

8. Rudy Gobert: 25.2

9. Ja Morant: 24.8

10. Joel Embiid: 24.7 pic.twitter.com/2gZbD6FNnf – 10:21 AM

How Ben Simmons Can Get His Wish shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:37 AM

A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of #Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 11:17 PM

Isiah Thomas delivered a bluntly honest message to Ben Simmons.

#76ers #NBA #NBATwitter

sportscasting.com/isiah-thomas-s… – 2:20 PM

“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”

Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.

Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!

🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM

A Ben Simmons return would be an ‘adjustment’ and a test of Sixers’ team chemistry inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 PM

Just how much is the team missing Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle? Well, hear it straight from them. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/14/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:30 AM

A return of Ben Simmons with the wrong midset could destroy the team chemistry the Sixers boast about inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:41 AM

Pompey: I think we have seen Simmons play his last game in Philly. In regards to trade talks, I’m hearing they’re on pause right now. As you said, his trade value is extremely low. -via HoopsHype / November 17, 2021

Scotto: Keith, you touched on the Warriors earlier. There are some in the organization that obviously think (Simmons) would thrive there, and there are others who think that he would be a tough fit because he’s a duplicate of Draymond Green. -via HoopsHype / November 17, 2021

Pompey: I think the whole thing is disappointing. I think it’s disappointing on both sides. I get that you have a player under contract, and they want to fine him, but it just seems like we knew since the end of last season that Ben Simmons didn’t want to be here. When you do your research and talk to sources, they were alerted of that right afterward, within days afterward (after the playoffs). Rich Paul told them that at the NBA Draft Combine, and then Ben told them that in person in August. You’re under the impression something’s going to happen. It hasn’t happened yet. -via HoopsHype / November 17, 2021