Sixers still have hopes Ben Simmons returns, Blazers rejected trade offer

Another day has gone by and Ben Simmons still has not yet reported to the Philadelphia 76ers to begin preparation for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year old 3-time All-Star has now missed all of training camp and two preseason games as his holdout continues to wait for a trade.

As the Sixers continue to prepare for the season, they still have some issues to figure out. They need a ball-handler and somebody who can run the offense in Simmons’ absence as they have struggled a bit to find a suitable replacement in Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey.

Therefore, the team still has that Simmons returns to the team in order to continue their quest for an Eastern Conference crown.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium:

The 76ers continue to hope that Ben Simmons reports to the team and rejoins the roster as soon as possible. As one source told me it’s a waiting game. The 76ers’ front office, Doc Rivers, and agent Rich Paul have remained in dialogue with them finding a way for Simmons to report back to Philadelphia, I’m told, but so far Simmons has been resistant and the real question remains, do the 76ere really want a disgruntled star on the roster which would create a toxic environment and energy around the organization? Simmons clearly appears done with the 76ers organization, as well as the city of Philadelphia. Sources telling me that Simmons has emptied his home in Philadelphia, has had his belongings, all packed and moved out, and the place will soon go on for sale as his mentality is that a trade is coming at some point. It’s been cleared Simmons has mentally checked out from the 76ers, if he was ever to report it was certainly viewing short term intentions.

Nonetheless, the Sixers are still hoping to find a new home for the disgruntled star as they also look to find the right partner for Joel Embiid moving forward. They reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers for a deal centered on C.J. McCollum, but the Blazers rejected their offer when they asked for more draft compensation. They rejected it due to what Simmons has been doing off the floor which is killing his trade value at the moment.

Per Charania:

Make no mistake, Simmons is not in the right either. He has four years, and $147 million remaining on his maximum deal, giving him an obligation to the 76ers, and the league to be professional, and show up, but still the 76ers organization led by President basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have been equally dug in on their position. The Trail Blazers and Pacers have lead guards in C.J. McCollum and Malcolm Brogdon, who could entice the 76ers in a potential package, but neither has gained traction for Philadelphia. The 76ers, I’m told, as liked the Trail Blazers for three first round picks and three draft swaps as part of a potential package, but Portland rejected that proposal as a byproduct of the Simmons saga. The 76ers season has gotten off to a rocky start before it even beginning.

At this point in time, the Sixers and Simmons are done. It would be very tough to bring him back to this team right now after everything that has gone down since the Game 7 loss in the playoffs and it would be tough to really integrate him back into the team. Philadelphia needs to be able to find a deal and find a deal quickly as they move forward with their season.

