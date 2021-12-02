Sixers still eyeing James Harden

Even before those reports, Nets people who would need to be aware of Harden’s future were well aware that Philadelphia loomed as a potential suitor for the guard, SNY sources say.

What We Learned About the Knicks and Nets From Harden and Randle shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:40 AM

Over the Suns’ last two games, Mikal Bridges has put the clamps on…

– James Harden, who had 2 points on 0-2 shooting in the 6:57 they were matched up one-on-one

– Steph Curry, who had 0 points on 0-3 shooting in the 7:21 they were matched up one-on-one basketballnews.com/stories/suns-w… – 9:06 PM

James Harden snapped out of his recent slump and delivered a monster 34-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist performance against the Knicks.

Afterward, he revealed that a certain NBA legend gave him a pregame pep talk and provided the motivation that he needed: basketballnews.com/stories/james-… – 8:38 PM

steadily improving pic.twitter.com/KcOL059Vqv – 8:26 PM

#Nets need version of James Harden they got versus #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/01/net… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM

Julius Randle was right about getting swiped by James Harden nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:31 PM

NBA’s best from November 30:

– J. Harden: 34 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast

– R. Holmes: 27 pts, 9 reb, 12-13 fg

– A. Davis: 25 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk

– J. Jackson Jr: 25 pts, 6 reb, 5 blk

– D. Ayton: 24 pts, 11 reb, +16

– J. Randle: 24 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast

– C. Paul: 15 pts, 11 ast, 5 stl – 11:06 AM

From last night’s game: James Harden said Saturday he was still learning the scoring/playmaking line this season. Against the Knicks, he walked it perfectly. On his game, the rotation and a Nets/Knicks matchup that might finally have some buzz: theathletic.com/2990360/2021/1… – 9:22 AM

James Harden last night:

✅ 34 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 8 AST

Harden became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,500 career 3PM.

It’s the 190th time he’s recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/o3aY0sz2aV – 9:21 AM

MVP of the Night: James Harden

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/zBrhfq4ImF – 7:35 AM

Lack of calls puts Knicks’ Randle in foul mood in loss to Nets

Randle attempted only two free throws while Nets stars James Harden and Kevin Durant totaled 19. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:22 AM

Reggie Miller’s advice to #Nets star James Harden bites #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/01/reg… via @nypostsports – 5:44 AM

But if things go sideways in Brooklyn and Harden decides to test the market, Morey and the Sixers will almost certainly have interest. At that point, Simmons-for-Harden sign-and-trade wouldn’t seem so far-fetched. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021

Michael Scotto: James Harden on not signing an extension: “The contract, the money is going to be there. I don’t plan on leaving this organization and the situation we have. My focus is on the season and winning a championship. The contract and all that stuff will play itself out as it should.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / October 20, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is confident that James Harden wants to be there long-term. And the fact that Kevin Durant signed his extension in the offseason, that’s a pretty good indicator that he knows James Harden is confident in his future in Brooklyn. -via YouTube / October 20, 2021