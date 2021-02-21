Sixers stats: Joel Embiid doing things not seen since Wilt Chamberlain

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid put on a show on Friday as he had an incredible performance of 50 points on 17-for-26 shooting with 17 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. The Sixers needed all of that in order to lift Philadelphia to a 112-105 win over the Chicago Bulls at home.

Embiid continues to put up some historic stat lines and he has been making it look so smooth as he makes strides to become one of the better players in the game. The 50 points he had on Friday was the first 50-point game in Sixers history since Allen Iverson in December of 2005, but he joined a historic center with his stat line.

Embiid’s 50/15/5 stat line is the first of its kind in Philadelphia history since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Embiid is also the first player with that stat line since 1985.

Embiid is the first player with that stat line (or better) since 1985.https://t.co/FUCnWufBor — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2021

The big fella continues to be one of the best players in the league and it is clear that he is in a different headspace than he was in the past as he has fully accepted being the leader of this team. The challenge for him now is to not get too high and to continue to consistently play at this level.

