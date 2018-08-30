Sixers starting 5's NBA 2K19 ratings leaked

The NBA regular season doesn't kick off until Oct. 16 for your Philadelphia 76ers but this year's NBA video games will be released in just a few short weeks.

And the player ratings for the Sixers' starting five has been leaked.

It's no surprise that Joel Embiid leads the way but his 90 rating will surely disappoint true believers in the Process. Ben Simmons comes in with a respectable 87 rating. Gotta have a more reliable jumper - or any jumper at all - if you want to crack the 90s.

While JJ Redick, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington all have very different styles of play, they all come in at the same overall player rating of 79.

You can see the ratings for all of the starting five squads in the NBA below. The Sixers starting five totals 414 while the Celtics starting five is significantly higher at 438 in total. Just wait until you enter Markelle Fultz into the equation!

If Sixers fans aren't thrilled with their squad's ratings in NBA 2K19, they may want to give NBA Live 19 a try which has Joel Embiid on the cover.