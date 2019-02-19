Sixers' new starting 5 is on Sports Illustrated cover originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

If you're a Sixers fan, you better hope the Sports Illustrated cover jinx is not a real thing.

The Sixers' new, formidable starting five is on this week's cover of SI, posing around the words "Process This." You'd imagine Sam Hinkie is reading with pride.

This week's cover: Processing...



Re-previewing the Eastern Conference: The real season starts now https://t.co/FJ0TQ8xNKe pic.twitter.com/Y8e0905rpf



— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2019

Interesting to note how all five guys have a hint of a smile besides Joel Embiid. His competitive side sometimes gets overshadowed, but Embiid definitely looks like he means business on the cover with that cold stare into the camera.

Tobias Harris wishes his teammates had gone all-in on the smile.

In the issue, The Crossover staff at SI re-previews the highly competitive Eastern Conference, taking stock of where the Sixers, Celtics, Bucks and Raptors stand after an eventful trade deadline.

So did Philly just build the most talented team in the East - or a very expensive runner-up? Whatever the answer, the experiment seems an appropriate extension of the Process," Andrew Sharp writes. "You don't have to love every move, but you can't help but admire the ambition.

Fair enough.

Eleven years ago, Elton Brand was on the cover.

2008



the last time there was a 76ers centric sports illustrated cover pic.twitter.com/HGePGIh6Jw



— kurt (@kurtwearshats) February 19, 2019

The question then was, "How far can Elton Brand take the Sixers?" It's still a relevant question, although at this point, the Sixers' fate falls largely on the team Brand has helped assemble. But there's no doubt Brand is again a big part of the Sixers' return to the national spotlight.

