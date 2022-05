TheStreet.com

Las Vegas became a true major league city in 2017, when the National Hockey League expansion team Golden Knights, who play at the T-Mobile Arena on The Strip, made the city their home. Sin City became an even bigger major league city in 2020 when the National Football League's Oakland Raiders relocated from the Bay Area to play at Allegiant Stadium not far from The Strip. More recently, Major League Soccer has been talking with billionaire businessman Wes Edens about bringing an expansion soccer team to the city.