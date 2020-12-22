Sixers stars Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid react to James Harden trade rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for what they hope will be a much more successful 2020-21 season following a disappointing 2019-20 campaign where they were swept in Round 1 of the playoffs. With a new coach in Doc Rivers and new shooters, the team feels confident about their chances.

However, there has been one big distraction recently and that has been the constant trade rumors that involve Ben Simmons and Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

The Sixers appear to be firm in their stance that they do not want to trade Simmons as team president Daryl Morey wants to see what the two of them can do under Rivers. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that Simmons is very much available in a possible Harden deal.

As the season gets underway on Wednesday, Simmons spoke out on his involvement in the rumors.

“I come in every day, take it a day at a time, ready to work,” Simmons said. “Every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I’m here to win a championship. That’s never going to change.”

Simmons has had the support of his thus far. Morey has denied all of the reports that his star point guard is available in trades and Rivers even called Simmons to try and help him through this time. On top of that, Joel Embiid added that the team does not care about these rumors.

“We’re focused on how we can get better as a team,” Embiid stated. “We got a great opportunity to go out and compete for the whole thing and that’s what we’re focused on. All the outside noise, you can’t control it. You got to control whatever you can. We want to win the whole thing and that’s what we intend to and we’re pushing ourselves to do so.”

The big fella is normally active on social media, but he does not go on as much as he used to. He added that this was his first time even hearing of these rumors involving Simmons and Harden.

“I haven’t heard anything, honestly,” said Embiid. “When I go on social media, I just anything really about video games, FIFA in particular. I don’t use social media as I used to. I don’t ever go on there unless I gotta do something.”

At the end of the day, trade rumors are a part of this business for any basketball player. In order to get a superstar like Harden, you’re going to have to give up equal value and Simmons is a young star at 24-years old who has a lot of value in this league.

As a player, the outside noise is always going to be there. One just has to block it all out, which is easier said than done.

“I know things are going to always be said in the media and rumors and things like that,” Simmons finished. “My goal is to come in every day and get better and help the team that I’m on win a championship.”

The Sixers will begin the season on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards at home.

