Sixers star Tyrese Maxey wins 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is one of the more maniacal competitors in the league. He brings 110% effort on a nightly basis and no matter what happens during the game or if he goes through any adversity, Maxey always has a smile on his face.

Taking on a larger load amid the James Harden saga, Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on his way to being named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He was fantastic all season long.

The work ethic he brought to the table and the respect he has for the game and his peers allowed him to win the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award. He is the second Sixer to win the award joining Eric Snow in the 1999-00 season.

Tyrese Maxey’s parents surprised him with the Joe Dumars Trophy as winner of the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/74psGFkUFY — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

Maxey will look to build off his All-Star campaign in the 202425 season. He will look to help Philadelphia take the next step in the Eastern Conference under the second season of coach Nick Nurse’s guidance.

