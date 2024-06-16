Sixers star Tyrese Maxey reacts to Tank Davis knocking out Frank Martin

The sports world was captivated by boxing on Saturday night as Gervonta “Tank” Davis took on Frank Martin out in Las Vegas.

Davis was able to knock Martin out with a vicious knockout punch in the eighth round to retain his WBA knockout title. It was a left uppercut and a straight left that knocked him out after it appeared that Martin had the upper hand in the first handful of rounds.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, like the rest of the world, was in awe of Davis being able to knock Martin out. He took to Twitter to give his reaction to the result.

Nah Tank NASTY!!! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 16, 2024

Maxey, who is currently in France, had to get up a little early over there to watch the fight. He stated that he was up so he could watch the fight.

Definitely worth staying up Until 6 am for!!! RESPECT! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 16, 2024

Maxey and the Sixers will now look ahead to the offseason in order to add the right piece that will push them over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire