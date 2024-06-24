Sixers star Tyrese Maxey ranked 4th-best point guard in the league

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey had a helluva fourth season in the league. The young man averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 37.3% from deep in the 2023-24 season on his way to his first All-Star appearance.

Maxey, who is due for a big contract once free agency hits on June 30, took over the starting point guard job amid the James Harden saga and he didn’t blink. He took on a lot of responsibility and did a great job of taking steps forward in the playmaking area of his game.

With the 2023-24 season concluded, it’s now time for rankings. HoopsHype ranked the top point guards in the league and Maxey came in at No. 4 on the list:

Maxey has fantastic speed, the ability to stop on a dime and launch a three, great lateral quickness that helps him get by defenders and can score at a high rate from all three levels while also being a good playmaker. All-NBA just eluded Maxey this season but with another campaign like the one he just had, that distinction should be the next one he picks up.

One has to figure that Maxey will continue to make a jump in this league. The young star has a maniacal work ethic and coach Nick Nurse has done a great job of unlocking other parts of his game. The Sixers will continue to lean on him as time moves on.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire