Sixers star Tyrese Maxey in attendance of Thunder Game 4 win over Mavs

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey just loves the game of basketball. It’s obvious in the steps that he has taken as a star in this league and his ability to just take games over in the blink of an eye.

Another guard who has the ability to take games over is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He did so on Monday to help the Thunder erase a 14-point deficit in the second half to rally and beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-96 to even the series 2-2 shifting back to OKC.

Maxey, a Dallas native, was in attendance at the game. The Sixers All-Star was sitting courtside and helped Gilgeous-Alexander up on one play when the star guard fell baseline.

Tyrese Maxey helped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up as he fell in the stands 😅pic.twitter.com/rlOopolRQ4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 14, 2024

With the Sixers being eliminated from the playoffs in Round 1, Maxey now gets to take in other NBA action around the league. Of course, he would much rather be playing than watching right now, but after a terrific season, he has earned a well-deserved rest.

